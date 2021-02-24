Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,574 shares of company stock valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

