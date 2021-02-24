Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research firms have commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.
In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,574 shares of company stock valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
