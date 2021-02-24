BMO Capital Markets Boosts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $137.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$96.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

