BMO Capital Markets Raises Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $19.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $636.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.