BMO Capital Markets Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SIL stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.