BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 243,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,355. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

