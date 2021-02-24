BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Trading Down 0.1%

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 1,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 456.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.72% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

