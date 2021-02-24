Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.91

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.91 and traded as high as C$36.05. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$35.50, with a volume of 131,452 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.91.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

