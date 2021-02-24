Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 709,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 372,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.