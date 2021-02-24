BOLT (BOLT) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $431,635.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.