BOLT Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. BOLT has a market cap of $6.07 million and $104,819.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.05 or 0.00787683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058895 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.45 or 0.04573595 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.