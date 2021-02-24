Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) were up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 336,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 288,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $639.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,750,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,244,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

