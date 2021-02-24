BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $1.31 million and $4,618.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00734971 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,210,329 coins and its circulating supply is 782,179,596 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.