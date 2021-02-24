BoostCoin (BOST) Hits One Day Volume of $48.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $5,742.39 and approximately $48.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015602 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boostcoin (BOST) claims to be the first hybrid PoW/PoS X13 altcoin. The PoW phase was set to have a block reward of 515 coins per block – a sixty second block target and a total supply of 11.7 million coins. The total supply of coins is limited to 40 million including the PoS phase which has an interest rate of 10% annually. There are continuing rewards from PoS blocks towards the BoostCoin foundation and there was a 1% premine. “

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

