Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Up 8.5%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $65.52. Approximately 1,650,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 715,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,605 shares of company stock worth $9,557,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $27,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

