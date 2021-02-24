BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Up 6.5%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 1,635,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,014,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.