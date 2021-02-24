Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading 10% Higher

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.32. 6,123,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 7,078,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 981,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.