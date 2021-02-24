BOScoin (BOS) Trading 19.1% Higher This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $917,555.11 and $45.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

