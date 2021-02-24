Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,576 shares of company stock worth $2,938,065. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

