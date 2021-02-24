Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 86,410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 86,410 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $58,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

DIS stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $198.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

