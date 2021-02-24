BOX Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $260.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $260.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.40 or 0.00575953 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.