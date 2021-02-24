Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Up 5.2%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.42. 1,824,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,180,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,058,956.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,540,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

