BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $4.37. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 310,128 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

