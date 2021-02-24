Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $224.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91), with a volume of 156590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.73).

The company has a market cap of £70.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.06.

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.