Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1308 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.79.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.