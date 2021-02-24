Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Down 24.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)’s stock price dropped 24.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

