Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.80

Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.25), with a volume of 3944244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.22).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

