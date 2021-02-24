Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.62

Shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.62 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 93.80 ($1.23). Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 10,820,867 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BREE shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

