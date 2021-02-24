Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $271.02

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 271.02 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.91). Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91), with a volume of 510,427 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 364 ($4.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £907.47 million and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.02.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders have purchased 104,366 shares of company stock worth $30,176,672 in the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

