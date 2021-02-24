BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$7.50, but opened at C$6.00. BriaCell Therapeutics shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 21,737 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

