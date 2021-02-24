Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane Broncos Limited engages in the operation and management of the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited is a subsidiary of Nationwide News Pty Ltd.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Brisbane Broncos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brisbane Broncos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.