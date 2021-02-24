British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.31

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 127661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

BTLCY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Peel Hunt cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

