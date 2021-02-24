Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.27). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 in the last ninety days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 560,490 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 503,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.