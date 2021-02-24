Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.27). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 560,490 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 503,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADAP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.40.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.