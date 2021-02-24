Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) will report $458.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $443.55 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $452.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $73.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

