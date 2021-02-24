Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce $112.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.99 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $454.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.37 million to $465.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $478.87 million, with estimates ranging from $447.28 million to $498.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $235,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $202,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

