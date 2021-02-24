Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

FUL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

