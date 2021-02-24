Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.23 Million

Analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report sales of $203.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $153.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $987.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.31 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

