Brokerages Anticipate Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post sales of $375.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.40 million and the lowest is $372.60 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $258.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 240,166 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 944,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 281,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $759.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.06.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

