Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.52. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

AAN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,458. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

