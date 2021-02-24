Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

VICI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,353. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

