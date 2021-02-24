Brokerages Expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

NYSE AKR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. 1,166,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

