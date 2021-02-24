Brokerages Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce sales of $99.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.40 million. Accuray reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $383.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $383.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $419.25 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $424.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Accuray by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Accuray by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

