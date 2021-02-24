Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 20,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after buying an additional 274,639 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,721,000 after acquiring an additional 330,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

