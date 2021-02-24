Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.55 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 20,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after buying an additional 274,639 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,721,000 after acquiring an additional 330,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.