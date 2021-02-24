Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,263. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

