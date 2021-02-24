Brokerages Expect Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) will post $458.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.70 million and the lowest is $443.55 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $452.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $73.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after buying an additional 192,464 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after buying an additional 196,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,910,707 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $133,970,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $119,930,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

