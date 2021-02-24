Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.74 million, a P/E ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Anqa Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 836,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

