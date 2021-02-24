Brokerages Expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBSV. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ObsEva by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

OBSV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,219,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412,438. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

