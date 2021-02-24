Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post $510.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.34 million and the highest is $542.00 million. Range Resources reported sales of $605.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 36,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.