Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.56 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. The Gap also posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $14.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

GPS stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,911 shares of company stock worth $1,035,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 86.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

