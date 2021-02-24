Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $5.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.16 billion to $23.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.