Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,725%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,091 shares of company stock worth $7,774,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 69,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.